Auto drivers JAC says closure of traffic at’Tank Bund’ is bad decision

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) has alleged that the five hours evening traffic bandh on Tank Bund every Sunday “is good for nothing” decision since as a consequence it is likely to lead towards frequent traffic jams, waste of time and fuel besides causing pollution in twin cities.

Addressing media persons here today Mohd.Amanullah Khan, Convenor has demanded the government to tackle the worsening traffic situation and growing pollution in the city on a priority basis formulating short-term and long-term measures without further delay.

The Committee has also demanded ban on private cars carrying less than three persons and if necessary implement odd-even formula to ease traffic jams. Besides, ban on new diesel-run cars and cabs was also demanded along with their conversion into Electric vehicles to control the levels of pollution in twin cities.

He clarified that due to frequent traffic jams occurring on the city roads the Auto Rickshaws kilometer mileage per liter is going on decreasing and as such, he demanded “traffic jam free roads” in twin cities and taking of immediate action in this direction