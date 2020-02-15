Auto drivers, peons are VIP guests at Kejriwal’s swearing-in

A+ A-

New Delhi: The presence of political figures and senior bureaucrats in the swearing-in ceremony of a Chief Minister is not something new, however, Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking function on Sunday will witness as many as 50 non-VIPs, including sanitation workers, auto-rickshaw, bus and metro train drivers, and school peons who will share dais with the AAP chief.

Kejriwal is all set to take oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister for the third straight time at Ramlila Maidan, situated in the heart of the capital. The AAP chief has invited common people to witness the ceremony.

However, in what can be termed as unprecedented is the invitation to 50 people representing several sections of society including those who are considered as marginalised.

“50 people representing different sections will be sharing the stage with Arvind Kejriwal. These people represent those who are the real makers of Delhi’s destiny. It includes peon in schools, doctors of Mohalla clinics, autorickshaw, bus and ambulance drivers, sanitation workers, marshals of buses, teachers, headmasters, sanitation workers and others,” AAP leader Manish Sisodia said at a press conference here.

“We have also invited students who have won medals in Olympiads. Students who have won medals in Olympiad held at Moscow are also invited. Families of firefighters who have lost their lives on the line of duty, police personnel are also invited,” he added.

AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015’s tally of three seats. The Congress, which drew a blank in the previous elections, failed to open its account yet again.