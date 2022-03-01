Auto drivers stage dharna against police’ special drive

Hyderabad: Auto drivers in the twin cities yesterday staged a dharna protesting against the special drive launched by the City police. The auto drivers alleged that the police were insisting them to operate the autos, which are registered in the State capital.

The police had also announced that they would seize autorickshaws registered in the other States in the country. However, the leaders of the Auto Rikshaw unions have demanded that the State government withdraw the orders of the police on the issue. The police authorities said they took the decision by keeping in view of the increase in the number of autos in Hyderabad.