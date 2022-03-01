Auto drivers stage dharna against police’ special drive

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 1st March 2022 8:10 am IST

Hyderabad: Auto drivers in the twin cities yesterday staged a dharna protesting against the special drive launched by the City police. The auto drivers alleged that the police were insisting them to operate the autos, which are registered in the State capital.

The police had also announced that they would seize autorickshaws registered in the other States in the country. However, the leaders of the Auto Rikshaw unions have demanded that the State government withdraw the orders of the police on the issue. The police authorities said they took the decision by keeping in view of the increase in the number of autos in Hyderabad.

Source: NSS

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button