Auto drivers union to support Bharath bandh on September 27

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee(TADJAC) has appealed to the working class particularly the auto, taxi and lorry drivers to participate in the proposed Bharath Bandh on September 27 in support of the farmers demands and make it a success.

Meanwhile, a rally of auto, taxi and lorry drivers will be organized on Monday upto LB Nagar Cross roads and a Rasta Roko programme will be conducted at 11.30 am.

In a statement here today Mohammed Amanullah Khan, Convener while alleging that there is rampant corruption in the police department has announced his decision to undertake “Fast-unto-Death “ from October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti Day) demanding the government to put down corruption with an iron hand.

He alleged that the police people who do not spare the street vendors, push carts, hawkers and eatery stalls and collect regular manuls and bribes from them also collect regular mamuls and bribes from their area private auto financiers.