Autopsy report suggests Sharbari Dutta died of cardiac arrest

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th September 2020 11:04 pm IST
Autopsy report suggests Sharbari Dutta died of cardiac arrest

Kolkata, Sep 18 : The post-mortem report of 63-year-old designer Sharbari Dutta on Friday revealed that she died of cardiac arrest, ruling out the possibility of homicide, the police said.

Sources in Kolkata Police said that it could be a minor injury mark that was found in the fashion designer’s left ankle but it had no connection with her death. Earlier, the designer’s family physician had also said that Dutta died due to cardiac arrest.

Dutta was found dead inside the bathroom at her Broad Street residence in south Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to police sources, Dutta was found dead inside her bathroom at around 12.15 am on Friday.

READ:  Imran govt to soon make occupied Gilgit-Baltistan Pak's 5th province

Her family members said that Dutta was last seen at dinner on Tuesday.

Primary investigation suggested that she died of a sudden cardiac attack. But her family members said that she was otherwise keeping fine and had no such chronic ailment.

The Kolkata Police have filed an unnatural death case.

Dutta, the daughter of celebrated Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, was a popular name in the fashion industry, especially in the field of men’s ethnic wear.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close