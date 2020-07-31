Avinash Mishra talks about replacing Ritvik in ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’

Mumbai, July 31 : Actor Avinash Mishra is all geared up to replace Ritvik Arora in the hit TV show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He sees it as a big opportunity as well as big responsibility.

Avinash of “Yeh Teri Galiyan” fame will now play the role of Kunal Rajvansh in the show.

He said that he understands that people will compare but he will focus on his act.

“I’m totally ready for it. Yes, it is a big opportunity as well as big responsibility as Ritvik has done a great job and now I have stepped in, it might take time for me to get into the audience’s hearts but I’m sure with my positivity, I will,” he shared.

He even shared that he is happy to play a character with different layers.

On the look he will be sporting in the show, he said: “I’m going to keep my beard and yes, I don’t want to copy the previous actor’s look as I’m not conscious about my looks, looks can just give a push to the character but what matters is how I perform.”

“Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke” also features Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles.

Source: IANS

