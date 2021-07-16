Avoid Eid al-Adha prayers in open places: AP Deputy CM

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 2,526 new COVID cases, raising the state's overall tally over 19.3 lakhs.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 16th July 2021 2:58 pm IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha on Friday appealed to the Muslim community not to conduct Eid al-Adha prayers in open places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, he also requested people to not exceed the 50 per cent capacity in mosques for prayers.

The Deputy Chief Minister advised that there should be no hugging or hand shaking in an effort to curb the spread of the viral disease and mandated that everybody should follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Likewise, Basha said children and senior citizens should not be allowed to step out.

Bakri Eid or Eid-ul-Adha falls July 20 and involves animal sacrifices.

