Avoid being harsh with Corona patients: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao today warned that those behaving harsh with corona patients will be dealt with seriously.

He inaugurated a 100 bed capacity Covid care centre at Begumpet here. Jain Community and Jitho group have jointly set up the hospital for public to offer Corona treatment and health services.

The Minister speaking on the occasion, has asked the people not to be inhuman or harsh among positive cases . The virus has spread across the country and anyone may be affected by it he said. The state government is offering free tests and services for people.

They should not visit private hospitals for collecting more money he suggested. We can overcome the problem masks, sanitisers and physical distance and not to hate others the minister said. He appreciated Jain community for being first in social service. I will arrange a meeting of Jain community with Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, the minister said.

MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Kranthi Kiran were presen