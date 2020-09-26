Avoid middle men in properties registration : KTR tells people

Hyderabad: Municipal and Industries minister, KT Rama Rao today stated that the government has brought in new Revenue Act to route out corruption in the state and help people get freed of their land disputes.

He appealed to people to refrain from giving money to middle men for any sort of lands, properties and assets. All the lands, and properties to be registered free and people should not give a single rupee to middle men he exhorted.



A Video conference meeting with minister Srinivas Yadav, MLAs, local colony leaders and Mayor B Rammohan and officials here the minister promised to provide complete rights to people on their lands and properties through Dharani portal.



He claimed that with stable government for six years by TRS leadership, Hyderabad is fast developing besides attracting huge investments and offering jobs and employment. There are about 24.50 lakhs of properties in Hyderabad which will get hassle free services he said.



The government offers free services for the purpose and the people can get registered their properties in a hassle- free manner. Our commitment is to ensure people enjoy non corruption services and their rights on the lands and properties the minister asserted.



The Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has made a big exercise for long time to come out with the new revenue act. It will offer corruption less services to people with regard to the lands and properties he said.

The state government has started Dharani portal to register every inch of lands, and properties in a transparent manner, he assorted. He called upon local leaders to participate in registration of the lands and properties in Dharani portal of the government in the drive for about two weeks.

The government is for offering the best services through new revenue act to smash deep routed corruption in the state. The new act, Dharani portal, official machinery and leadership will coordinate to offer transparent and accountable services to people.



The Hyderabad city is the global destination for wide ranging businesses and companies. We are to improve necessary connectivity, roads, infrastructure and basic amenities to the city and towns in villages he said. Efforts are on to ensure address disputes and inconvenience to people on their properties he added.



Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, and District Collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy & Medchal Malkajgiri participated in the video conference.