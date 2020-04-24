Avoid scapegoating Muslims during Ramadan: Mike Pompeo

CHICAGO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement on Thursday offering greetings to Muslim across the globe and urged the international community to avoid scapegoating Muslims for the coronavirus outbreak.

“On behalf of the American people, I extend my best wishes to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world as they mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

On this blessed occasion for Muslims around the world, may the holy month of Ramadan remind us all of the importance of shared compassion, service, and support for one another. I wish all who celebrate a #RamadanKareem. pic.twitter.com/12uAaEiGjo — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 23, 2020

“And in this sacred season, already reshaped by the pandemic, scapegoating of certain religious groups, including Muslims, has increased with the spread of COVID-19. We urge all governments and communities to use this time to focus on service and unity, to keep in mind the health and safety of the most vulnerable and the marginalized as we continue to fight to stop the COVID-19 crisis. Ramadan is a reminder for people of all faiths to strive for compassion, reflect on our own actions, and ensure all individuals are safe in times of hardship, Pompeo said in the released statement.

“This year, they will be engaging in creative ways that continue to demonstrate our common humanity and commitment to promoting religious freedom and inclusion at home and abroad. Once again, I wish Muslim communities around the world celebrating, a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”

