AWAAZ holds round table conference over Waqf lands

By Mohammed Abbas General Secretary AWAAZ

Hyderabad: The state of Telangana has the most valuable waqf lands. There are 1869 Dargahs, 8521 Cemeteries, 3052 Mosques, 11056 Ashur Khanas, 6789 Chillas, 112 Takiyas and 2530 other Waqf Institutions Registered across the state.

There are 77,538.07 acres of waqf lands in the name of these total 33,929 waqf institutions in the State. Of that, 57423.91 acres of waqf land was encroached and only 20,114.16 acres remained on record as waqf land.

There are hundreds of cases running on this Wakf Lands as well. According to the Waqf Act of 1995, once waqfed property remains its waqf property for the rest of its life. The Supreme Court has also made the same point clear ‘Once Wakf fomeans always Wakf’.

However, waqf lands worth millions of crores have been encroached upon. Occupiers enjoy being illegally derailed. Wakf lands to be used for the upliftment of the Poor and Orphans are trapped in the pockets of the rich and the captives. At present the rest of the Wakf lands are also gradually being trapped in the occupied corals.

The High Court is in a state of limbo that the Wakf Board, which was set up to protect and manage Waqf assets, has become home to corruption. Politicians, Government officials, and waqf board officials are squandering lands worth lakhs of crores of rupees.In the former Medak district, only 128 acres remained out of 23910 acres of wakf land. In Rangareddy district, 13,485 acres of land was seized out of 14,708 acres.

Thousands of acres of land are being illegally taken away from the waqf board in any district. On the one hand thousands of acres of Wakf land are being occupied, on the other hand there is the unfortunate situation prevailing in the state which is charging thousands of rupees to bury a man if he dies.However, the minority community should wake up and work for the protection of the waqf lands.Wakf lands worth lakhs of crores of rupees should be released from occupiers. Should be utilised for the development of future generations.



The Awaaz Telangana State Committee feels that responsibility rests with the Muslim minority community. That is why we has formulated certain demands to make a movement for the protection of lands.

1) A white paper should be issued with the names of those who occupied the Wakf lands.

2) Occupied waqf lands should be reclaimed.

3) The Waqf Commissionerate should be set up and given judicial powers.

4) Wakf lands should be surveyed.

5) Medical, Engineering and Technical Education Colleges should be set up with waqf income to provide free education to minority students.

6) Homes should be built and given to the homeless poor Muslim minorities.

7) A waqf board with honest people should be set up by the governing body.

8) Prevent corruption in the waqf board.

The Awaaz Telangana State Committee plans to hold a statewide Movement for at least three months with certain demands.

Plan of Action:

1) November 5: State Level Roundtable meeting with Representatives of Minority Organisations, Societies,and Intellectuals.

2) From November 10 to November 25: Identify Occupied waqf lands in all districts and conduct district level round table meetings.

3) From November 26 to December 30: ‘Waqf lands Protection Yatra’ Visiting the occupied lands.

4) From December 30 to January 15: Dharnas will be held at Tehsildar Offices and Collector’s Offices.

5) Chalo Hyderabad on January 20: Wakf board Office siege with thousands of people.