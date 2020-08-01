Awami League leader hacked to death in Bangladesh

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Aug 1 : A 48-year-old college professor and leader of the ruling Awami League party was hacked to death by some unidentified bike-borne miscreants at Tangail’s Gopalpur area, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Aminul Islam Talukdar Nixon was an assistant professor in the Department of Social Science in the Lion Nazrul Islam Degree College.

According to Madhupur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Tarek Kamal, the incident took place on Friday night when Aminul was returning to his home in Dhanbari village after holding a meeting with other leaders of his party. As he reached near the bridge in Ajgora village, some armed miscreants allegedly attacked him with knives.

Soon after the incident, the locals admitted him to the Madhupur hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Aminul was the General Secretary of the Hadia union unit of the ruling Awami League in Gopalpur.

Further probe is on, the police said.

