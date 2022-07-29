AWS now has $79 bn annual sales run rate as top Cloud provider

New Delhi: Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, now represent an annualised sales run rate of nearly $79 billion that has made it the leading Cloud provider once again.

AWS reported $19.7 billion net sales in the June quarter, up 33 per cent year over year. The operating income of AWS was $5.7 billion in Q2.

“Right now, we are at 84 availability zones, so that’s 26 geographic regions and we’ve got plans to launch 24 more of those availability zones across eight regions — Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the UAE,” said Dave Fildes, Director of Investor Relations, Amazon’s quarter earnings report.

AWS continues to grow at a fast pace, and the company believes it is still in the early stages of enterprise and public sector adoption of the cloud.

“We see great opportunity to continue to make investments on behalf of AWS customers. We continue to invest thoughtfully in new infrastructure to meet capacity needs while expanding AWS to new regions, developing new services, and iterating quickly to enhance existing services,” said Fildes.

Developers and organisations of all sizes, from governments and not-for-profits to start-ups and enterprises, continue to choose AWS.

“AWS results included a greater mix of these costs, reflecting wage inflation in high-demand areas, including engineers and other tech workers as well as increasing technology infrastructure investment to support long-term growth,” the company informed.

Companies like Delta Airlines, Riot Games, British Telecom, and Jefferies Investment Bank announced new agreements and service launches supported by AWS.