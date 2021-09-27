Axis Bank ex-employee arrested for cheating people off Rs 17 Crore

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station police here nabbed a man for robbing Rs 17 crore by luring unsuspecting people to invest money in stocks. The accused, Sri Harsha AKA Harsha Raviprolu, was taken into custody for duping several people and stealing huge amounts of money from them.

Earlier, one D. Ravi Shankar had registered complaint against Harsha as he alleged that the latter had promised him a huge amount of interest in return for investing in stocks. He alleged that Harsha fled the city in September 2019 after amassing a total of Rs 17 crore. According to the police , the accused is an ex-employee of Axis Bank in Abu Dhabi.

Upon receiving credible information about Harsha living in Mohali district of Punjab, a CCS police team reached the Kharar area where he was at, and with the help of a Punjab police team arrested the accused.

Harsha was booked under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sent to judicial remand.