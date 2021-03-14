Axis Bank to acquire 9.9% stake in Max Bupa Health’s promoter entity

Mumbai, March 14 : Axis Bank will acquire 9.9 per cent stake in Fettle Tone LLP, a promoter entity of Max Bupa Health Insurance.

A special purpose vehicle set up by True North Fund VI LLP, Fettle Tone LLP is currently a promoter of Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd and holds 55.6 per cent of its total share capital.

The transaction would include contribution of Rs 90.8 crore by Axis Bank Ltd, in cash, in the partnership capital of Fettle Tone LLP for acquiring 9.90 per cent of the aggregate partnership interest.

“Axis Bank Ltd has entered into definitive agreements with Fettle Tone LLP and the other partners of Fettle Tone LLP on 13th March 2021 in connection with Axis Bank Ltd’s proposed acquisition of 9.90 per cent of the aggregate partnership interest of Fettle Tone LLP pursuant to a contribution by Axis Bank Ltd in Fettle Tone LLP’s partnership capital,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

With this acquisition, Axis Bank aims to strengthen its position in the insurance sector, pursuant to its investment in Fettle Tone LLP, it said.

The filing said that the definitive agreements in connection with the proposed acquisition have been executed by Axis Bank on March 13, and the acquisition is proposed to be completed on or before March 17.

