Ayatollah Khamenei slams US over death of George Floyd
Posted by Sameer Updated: June 04, 2020, 10:35 am IST
Tehran: Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed the United State over the death of George Floyd and said that it is the true face of the country.
He alleged that the country is doing the same in various parts of the world including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and others.
Cold blooded murder
While delivering the speech on the 31st anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, he alleged that cold blooded murder of George Floyd is nothing new. It is the real face of the regime, he added.
It may be mentioned that the 46-year-old man’s death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis.
Protests in US
After the death, protests broke out in various parts of the country. Americans protested defying curfews in several cities including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington DC.
In Washington DC, military vehicles were seen on streets close to the White House and there was heavy deployment of armed security personnel at the Lafayette Park, where thousands had gathered to protest.
In some cases, peaceful protests turned violent resulting in large scale looting, damage to properties and monuments, and vehicles being set ablaze.
When the protesters reached White House, Trump was allegedly taken to an underground bunker.