Ayatollah Khamenei slams US over death of George Floyd

Tehran: Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed the United State over the death of George Floyd and said that it is the true face of the country.

He alleged that the country is doing the same in various parts of the world including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and others.

Cold blooded murder

While delivering the speech on the 31st anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, he alleged that cold blooded murder of George Floyd is nothing new. It is the real face of the regime, he added.

It may be mentioned that the 46-year-old man’s death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Protests in US

After the death, protests broke out in various parts of the country. Americans protested defying curfews in several cities including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington DC.

St. Paul: Police take control of the area near the Super Target against protesters Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. AP/PTI Photo(AP29-05-2020_000016B)

St. Paul: Firefighters battle flames at a business along University Avenue as riot officers police the street, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. AP/PTI Photo(AP29-05-2020_000014B)

Minneapolis: People walk past a destroyed Auto Zone store near the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, after a night of rioting and looting as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck. AP/PTI(AP28-05-2020_000247B)

Minneapolis: A man runs near a burning building after a night of unrest and protests in the death of George Floyd early Thursday, May 28, 2020 in downtown Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. A video taken by a bystander shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of a man in custody who later died. The four officers involved have been fired. AP/PTI(AP28-05-2020_000230B)

Minneapolis: A protester is doused with milk after exposure to tear gas outside the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct, during demonstrations Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Minneapolis about Monday’s death of George Floyd in police custody. AP/PTI Photo

Eugene: A person holds a U.S. flag with messages on it, during a Black Lives Matter March in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, May 31, 2020, over the deaths of George Floyd and others.AP/PTI Photo

Washington: Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers AP/PTI Photo(AP01-06-2020_000005B)

In Washington DC, military vehicles were seen on streets close to the White House and there was heavy deployment of armed security personnel at the Lafayette Park, where thousands had gathered to protest.

In some cases, peaceful protests turned violent resulting in large scale looting, damage to properties and monuments, and vehicles being set ablaze.

When the protesters reached White House, Trump was allegedly taken to an underground bunker.

