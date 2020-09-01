‘Aye khuda’ singer Kshitij Tarey to unveil a ‘clean fun track’

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 8:32 am IST

Mumbai, Sep 1 : Singer-composer Kshitij Tarey is set to release a new romantic Punjabi dance number that promises to cater to all.

Titled “Fan ho gaya”, the song will be a foot-tapping one, Kshitij promises.

The singer, who made his mark with Bollywood numbers such as “Aye Khuda” and “Tose naina lage” has collaborated with lyricists Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma for his new song.

“‘Fan ho gaya’ is an romantic Punjabi dance number and the video has come out just as we wanted. We wanted to create something that everyone can enjoy, hence the song is devoid of any objectionable lyrics or visuals and that’s something we were all clear about from the very start,” said Kshitij, who has sung and composed the number.

“It’s a clean fun track with romantic undertones and I hope the audience enjoys the song as much as we did creating it,” he added.

The song, which has actors Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena featured in the video, will release on September 4.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

