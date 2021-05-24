Ayodhya mosque plans submitted for approval

Ayodhya (UP): The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust formed for mosque construction in Ayodhya, has submitted the drawings of the plans of its proposed project at Dhannipur with the Ayodhya Development Authority on Monday.

A mosque and other facilities are to be developed at 5 acres allotted to the trust by the state government on the directives of the Supreme Court.

Trustee, Captain Afzaal Ahmad Khan, held meeting with Vice Chairman Vishal Singh and other officials of the Ayodhya Development Authority and discussed the project that includes a 300 bed super specialty hospital, a community kitchen that will feed about 1,000 people daily, a research centre dedicated in the name of great freedom fighter martyr Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah and a mosque that can accommodate 2,000 people at a time.

The building plans, in 11 sets, have been submitted to the authority. The Trust has also deposited Rs 89,000 as processing fees for the approval of the plans.

Khan said that the plans of the project are big in size and very much different from normal plans so they cannot be submitted online.

The Ayodhya Development Authority has been requested to approve the plans off line.

Khan also expressed his deep concern over non-issuance of tax exemption certificate of Section 80G by the Income Tax Department to the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation due to which the donations for Trust are held up.