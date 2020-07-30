Ayodhya priest, security men test positive for corona

Ayodhya: Acharya Pradeep Das, the assistant to the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides, 16 policemen on duty at Ayodhya, where the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony along with about 200 guests.

Last Saturday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to review preparations for the August 5 event.

Photos and videos from the day show the Coronavirus-positive priest Pradeep Das standing next to the Chief Minister during a ritual.

The Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, who will lead the August 5 ceremony, was also seen standing next to the men.

Meanwhile, Trust sources said that the programme will go ahead as planned, maintaining all the safety rules for COVID-19.

Ayodhya, at present, has 375 active cases of coronavirus while Uttar Pradesh has 29,997 cases.

Source: IANS
