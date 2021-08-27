Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of Prez’s visit

Ayodhya: Ayodhya has been turned into a fortress ahead of the President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the holy city on Sunday.

He will travel to Ayodhya in a special presidential train from Lucknow.

Security forces have been deployed and the credentials of those residing near the railway tracks are being checked.

Encroachment along the route are also being removed.

The entire railway route is being sanitised and people have been asked to remain indoors on the day of the President’s visit.

Meanwhile, the railway station is also being given a quick makeover and platform no. 1, where the presidential train will arrive, was freshly painted.

Similarly, floral decoration is also being done to welcome the President.

To accommodate other dignitaries, including the Chief Minister and the Governor, a VIP guest room has been set up on the platform, with new furniture and other facilities.

At least a dozen trains on the Ayodhya route will be diverted to ensure security.

Security personnel will be deployed along the Lucknow-Ayodhya railway route.

The President is scheduled to inaugurate the Ramayana conclave and other projects after offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Over 250 artists will perform at cultural programmes at eight different sites during the visit.

Incidentally, this is first time that a President is visiting Ayodhya.