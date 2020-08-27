Ayurvedic remedy for herpes receives patent from US

New Delhi, Aug 27 : Biogetica on Thursday announced the results of trials of a herpes medicine, which successfully marks reduced time and early treatment with the use of a combination therapy of the company’s hyperisince and reginmune. The Ayurvedic remedy has been granted a patent by the US patent office.

In 2004, Dr. T Vijayan from the JSS School of pharmaceuticals discovered that extracts of Hypericum Mysorense, a rare plant from the Nilgiri Hills, could completely suppress the herpes virus in-vitro.

Hyperisince has since been licensed by AYUSH for the management of herpes and is gaining popularity amongst both doctors and patients looking for a safe and effective way of dealing with this virus, variants of which are called herpes simplex and herpes zoster.

Clinical trials published in 2017 showed remarkable results for herpes, busting the age-old myth that Ayurveda takes a longer time to show results and that someone with herpes will always have recurrences.

In the trial, it was seen that a herpes outbreak usually lasts 21 days without treatment. The combination therapy of hyperisince and reginmune however brought the average time down to 3 days from nine days.

Furthermore, 76 per cent of patients with genital herpes who took the combination of hyperisince and reginmune did not have a relapse of herpes for the follow-up period of 2 years.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Vijay Kamat, Medical Director, Biogetica, said, “It is amazing to see how nature in its original perfection can outperform and complement synthetic molecules as medicine. This is a reality that both doctors and patients are waking up to globally.”

He added that “We are successful, as each study we have conducted has shown groundbreaking results. We are failures as products such as hyperisince still do not sell even one tenth.”

— IANS

