Ayushman Bharat Row: Day after SC notice, BJP slams Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 12 : A day after the apex court sent notices to the Centre along with four states and UTs including Delhi for non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta launched a scathing attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of undertaking an “inhuman work”.

“I want to ask Kejriwal today. Why did he not implement this scheme of free treatment for the poor up to Rs 5 lakh? Who is responsible for the death of those Delhiites who have died in the absence of treatment? Probably, Mr Kejriwal is not aware that so far 96 lakh have benefited from this scheme since its launch,” Gupta said.

He also charged Kejriwal of carrying out an “inhuman act of blocking treatment for the poor, all the more during the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the national capital badly.” Gupta claimed, by blocking the scheme in Delhi, CM Kejriwal has blocked the benefits of treatment to “at least 10 lakh families”.

The attack comes soon after the Supreme Court sought responses on a plea which has asked for such blocking of the scheme by states and UTs like Delhi, West Bengal among others to be declared as “illegal”.

The Delhi BJP Chief raised questions about the “interests” for which the AAP government had allegedly blocked the scheme in the national capital. Gupta also accused Kejriwal of giving primacy to politics. He said the AAP government had blocked the PM Awas Yojna, which he claimed would have come handy for all the slum dwellers who are living under the shadow of uncertainty and being evicted.

— IANS

abn/as