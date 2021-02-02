Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha collaborate again for ‘Anek’

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha have once again joined hands after Article 15 for a film titled Anek. Ayushmann posted a string of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday to make the announcement.

What catches your attention immediately is Ayushmann’s distinct look. The actor wears short hair and a beard. In one image, Ayushmann and Anubhav are seen holding a clapboard of the film. In a second picture, the actor sits in a vehicle. The background suggests that the film is being shot in a jungle.

“Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here’s presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar @benarasmediaworks

@tseries.official,” Ayushmann wrote alongside the image.

The film went on floors recently and the makers have planned an extensive shoot schedule in the Northeast.

According to sources, Anek is going to be director Sinha’s most expensive and big-scale film till date. The filmmaker has produced the film with Bhushan Kumar.