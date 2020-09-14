Ayushmann Khurrana, a youth icon who often tackles social taboos

Mumbai: From winning MTV Roadies season 2 to anchoring various TV shows and then stepping into mainstream Bollywood films with versatile roles, the long and successful career journey of Ayushmann Khurrana has been indeed rewarding. Today, the ‘Badhai Ho’ actor turned a year older and fabulous as it’s his 36th birthday.

On the occasion of Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, we have compiled a list of his box office movies where the youth icon had addressed social taboos on point.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies

1.’Badhai Ho’ – Old Age Pregnancy

Amit Sharma’s directorial ‘Badhi Ho’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana deals with the subject of parental pregnancy sensitively. The makers make sure to carefully put across the views, opinions and feelings of everyone who is affected by the news of Neena Gupta’s character being pregnant with her third child. Nakul (Ayushmann Khurrana), a 25-year-old man, is shocked to discover that his mother is pregnant.

2.’Bala’ – Premature Baldness

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala, that released in 2019, the film addresses the issue of male pattern baldness The story revolves around Balmukund “Bala” Shukla, who is stressed because of the societal pressure that comes with premature balding. The movie sends out a strong and powerful social message in the most entertaining manner possible.

3.Andhadun – Faking identity and organ mafia

Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Andhdhun’ revolves around the faking of disability – that unravels in spectacular fashion. Packed with hairpin bends and black comedy, Andhadhun boasts of some of the year’s best performances from its ensemble cast, which includes Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Dhawan and Radhika Apte. The subject of faking identity and the organ harvesting scam are addressed very intelligently in the film.

4.’Dream Girl’ – Gender-stereotyping at workplace

We have seen many Bollywood films where male actors are seen donning sarees but we haven’t seen anyone playing a cross-gender role. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, ‘Dream Girl’ follows the story of a cross-gender actor, played by Ayushmann, whose female voice impersonation leaves many male customers of a call-center falling head over heels in love. The movie subtly addressed gender- stereotyping at the workplace.

5.Vicky Donor – Sperm donation

Helmed by renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, ‘Vicky Donor’ addressed the topic of donating sperm, a subject that isn’t normally spoken about in Indian households. The film also addressed other vital issues like IVF, surrogacy and sperm donation.

The way the filmmakers handled the subject of the movie and how Ayushmann Khurrana effortlessly played the role of Vicky Arora opposite Yami Gautam didn’t let the film feel awkward at any given juncture.

6.’Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ – Erectile Dysfunction

Do you think any successful male lead star would ever want to take up a script that lists a fault in the ‘hero’ of the film? Obviously not! But, B-town’s versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana accepted the script and did his best in highlighting and addressing the topic of erectile dysfunction in his film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, directed by R S Prasanna. With a perfect balance, the movie highlighted the issues and problems a man faces due to erectile dysfunction

7.’Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ – Homophobia

The star of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana, and the actor who plays his romantic interest, Jitender Kumar, perform the difficult task of making the audience believe that the two men are so deeply in love that they think nothing of taking on the world. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film very carefully tackles the issue of homophobia with a pinch of comedy and a dash of humour.

8.’Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ – Arranged marriages and over sized partners

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ was declared as a Bollywood hit by Box Office India. The movie also delivers a social message embedded in its story line.

The idea of an arranged marriage and how the male lead cannot bring himself to terms with his wife’s ‘size’ and look beyond are some real-life concerns that have been addressed in the film.

Tahira Kashyap’s birthday wish

Ayushmann Khurrana rang in the birthday with wife Tahira Kashyap, who posted an adorable photo from the celebration on her Instagram account. The picture features Ayushmann who is covered in cake while Tahira is seen eating the cake off his face.

Posting the selfie on Instagram, she wrote, “Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate”.