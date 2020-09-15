Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti’s picture with ‘controversial’ hairstyles

Ayushmann Khurrana rang in his 36th birthday on September 14

By Rasti Amena Updated: 15th September 2020 12:39 pm IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti's throwback picture with 'controversial' hairstyles
Image Source: Aparshakti Instagram

Mumbai: As the Bollywood‘s versatile and talented actor, Ayushmann Khurrana rang in his 36th birthday on September 14, Monday, his brother and actor Aparshakti posted one stunning throwback click, in which the brother duo can be seen twinning in white outfits.

Sharing the picture from their first ever photoshoot, Aparshakti called their hairstyle ‘controversial’ and wrote, “Picture from our first photoshoot together. Our hairstyle might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan. Happy birthday bhaiya!”

A bespectacled Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen smiling with all his heart in the picture. Take a look at his Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti’s throwback picture

Reacting to it Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Yeh kahan se? Lots of love.”

Not only this, Aparshakti also posted another picture on Ayushmann’s birthday where the brother duo can be seen shaking legs in wedding. He wrote, “From dancing together before our relatives because our parents would say so to dancing together because we love it. We have come a long way! #HappyBdayAyushBhaiya”. Here’s his Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan which was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The actor also starred in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earlier this year.

Speaking about Aparshakti Khurrana, the actor was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D.

