Ayushmann Khurrana catches up with LGBTQI+ fans in Delhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in the gay rom-com “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, interacted with LGBTQI+ fans during his visit to the Capital.

To spend some time with the star, the fans needed to participate in a contest, wherein they had to complete the catchy phrase: “I want to meet Ayushmann because…”

The meet-and-greet session was organised by Blued, a gay social app.

Speaking of “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, the film launches digital sensation Jitender Kumar as Ayushmann’s on-screen love interest. The film also reunites the “Badhai Ho” couple Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, and features Manurishi Chaddha and Maanvi Gagroo in important roles. Bhumi Pednekar plays a cameo in the film, written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film is scheduled to release on Fenruary 21.