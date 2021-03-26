Ayushmann: My career journey is same as every Indian

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana finds it humbling that people find him relatable and says his career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to carve a name for himself.

“It is truly humbling to know that the people of India find me relatable. It’s a huge compliment because I do consider myself to be one of the masses, and my career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name, build a legacy through pure dedication and hard work,” Ayushmann said.

He added: “I have tried to bring out their lives on screen, tell their unique and inspiring stories and show everyone where the heart of my country lies. I guess that’s what has resonated the most with people and, in turn, resonated with the brands that I currently endorse.”

Ayushmann says that he will continue to be disruptive.

“I truly believed that audiences wanted to see new, disruptive cinema and I’m glad that my vision for content stands vindicated today,” he said.

