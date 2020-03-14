Ayushmann to team up again with Anubhav for action-thriller

A+ A-

New Delhi: After 2018’s ‘Article 15’ collaboration, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to reunite with director Anubhav Sinha on an upcoming untitled action-thriller.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the official announcement of the project on Twitter on Friday.

“IT’S OFFICIAL… After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad… Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana… An action-thriller [not titled yet]… 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15,” tweet read.

The actor-director’s first collaboration was ‘Article 15’ that garnered much critical appreciation.

The film is loosely inspired by the heinous rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The movie highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film’s title derives from Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.

The forthcoming movie has been slated to release on 16 October, this year.