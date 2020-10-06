Ayushmann’s prep going strong for the role of athlete

By MansoorUpdated: 6th October 2020 11:23 pm IST
Ayushmann Khurrana is a youth icon; he often tackles social taboos
Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is undergoing a drastic physical transformation for his upcoming romantic drama co-starring Vaani Kapoor and directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The actor on Tuesday posted an Instagram picture, where he is seen lifting weights. His face remains concealed in the snapshot.

“It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong @gattukapoor,” Ayushmann wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF_aApdjubj/

The actor will be seen playing an athlete in the upcoming film, which is pitched as a progressive love story. The yet-untitled film is set in north India and shooting begins in October.

It is slated to release worldwide in theatres next year.

Source: IANS

