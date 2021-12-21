Azaan awards certificates to students who complete Quran memorizing course

Hyderabad: Azaan Institute of Islamic studies, Hyderabad held its convocation in its School campus at Tolichowki on December 18. Maulana Shah Jamal ur Rahman awarded certificates to seven students of the institute who have successfully completed the Quran memorizing course.

Along with the boys, 11 girls of Kulliyatul banat, Nagpur have also completed the course. A large number of Islamic scholars participated in this event.

Speaking on the occasion Maulana Jamal ur Rahman and others emphasized the need for character building and social service to face the challenge of Islamophobia.

The Chairman of Azan Group Dr Mohammad Yousuf Azam said that Muslims can progress only by acquiring both the religious and modern Education. “Unfortunately the Western society has changed the concept of the education system which is leading to the current deterioration of human values.”

“The foremost goal of education is character building and the education which fails to achieve this goal is nothing but illiteracy and ignorance. While religious education helps us to recognise our Creator, modern education helps us to comprehend the secrets of this universe.” Dr Azam said

Dr Azam also emphasized the need for comprehending the Quran in addition to its mere memorization in order to lead a successful life by practicing it’s teachings.

“By practicing the teachings of Quran in life Muslims can present a true picture of Islam to the the world,” Dr. Azam said.