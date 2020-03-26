“Azaan” echoes throughout night from roofs in Pakistan

Islamabad: The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has increased to 1,041 as of Thursday.

As reported by Dawn news, some religious leaders of Pakistan had called on citizens to recite the Azaan from their balconies and rooftops at 10pm every night starting from Tuesday.

After 10pm, which is well past the time of Isha Azaan across Pakistan, several observers heard multiple calls to prayer in various parts of the country.

In a video message, Chairman of Saylani Foundation, Maulana Bashir Farooqui said that in times of distress and when disaster struck, the call to prayer was recited aloud in the night, in an effort to ask for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

سیلانی ویلفیئر کے سربراہ مولانا بشیر فاروقی کا قوم کے نام پیغام pic.twitter.com/o927U5z6r6 — AbbTakk (@AbbTakk) March 24, 2020

“I request those who can hear me right now, that — to fight this difficult situation upon us — we recite the Azaan together at 10pm. Hopefully, tens of thousands of people will recite the Azaan tonight,” he said.

Twitterati used the hashtag ‘#Azaan’ to share their experience of witnessing the call to prayer in their neighbourhoods at an unexpected time.

-Never ever dreamed of this💔



Ya Allah Reham farma apny logo pay Ameen!!#Azaan#COVID19Pakistan pic.twitter.com/YLkAq4YNGV — Summer Choudhry (@kakasum31) March 24, 2020

#Azaan

Yesterday beautiful #Azaan given in our Flats Iqbal Complex at 10 pm to ask #Allah for forgiveness and make us all amongst the obedient ones. pic.twitter.com/6Ayv8tu8hV — Sohail Abedin (@SSohailabedin) March 25, 2020

#Azaan being given everywhere in Pakistan at this time to ask for ALLAH’s forgiveness and helping us deal with the corona situation.#Azan #COVID19 #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/UmsQSamnX7 — Mian Abid (@imianabid132) March 25, 2020

Hearing the Azaan at 10:00pm has made me shiver. My heartfelt wrenches. Azaan bestowed me goosebumps. My eyes burning from tears. YaAllah please forgive our sins.



"BESHAK MERA RAB RAHEM OR KAREEM HAI, OR WOH HUMSE 70 MAAON JITNI MUHABBAT KRTA HAI" 🖤😩#Azaan#lockdownpakistan — Maheen Farrukh 🥀 (@Girl_thatslay) March 24, 2020

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said that while there are no Hadith suggesting that this was practiced in Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) time, “There is evidence suggesting that people of Central Asia took up the practice later, when disaster and distress struck,” – as quoted by DawnNewsTV.

“There was nothing wrong in doing so at an individual level,” he added.

Maulana Ahmadul Rahman, Prayer leader of the Parliament House Mosque, also said that there was nothing wrong in reciting the call to prayer as a means to God’s mercy.

