Azad brings to light ‘mistakes’ made by Rahul Gandhi in his autobiography

Hyderabad: From devising a strategy with Indira Gandhi to bringing Rajiv Gandhi into politics and convincing Sonia Gandhi to become the party chief, mediation efforts in the tussle between Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s role in Congress was immense.

From being a trouble shooter to getting into trouble in the party which he finally quit after a 50-year long stint!

Azaad, an autobiography by former senior Congress leader, ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and ex-Union Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, which will hit the stands on April 5, is bound to raise political temperature and add fuel to fire in the ongoing Rahul Gandhi episode.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case and subsequently lost his Lok Sabha MP seat, which has rocked the opposition parties and led to protests across the country against Modi Government.

As Ghulam Nabi Azad charts his political odyssey, he showcases the grand arc of the great India story through the most dramatic political transformations of the last five decades in Indian politics.

Azad’s book is bound to raise the temperature further in Congress and political circles since he nails some of the mistakes committed by Congress bigwigs, especially Rahul Gandhi.

The book reveals how Rahul Gandhi mismanaged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma episode, a five-time MLA who quit Congress and joined BJP in 2015.

“When we arrived at Rahul’s residence the next morning, we saw Tarun Gogoi and his son, Gaurav Gogoi, sitting with him. Rahul told us bluntly that there would be no change in the leadership. We pointed out to him that Himanta had the majority of MLAs and would rebel and quit the party. “Let him go,” Rahul said. The meeting was over. I am not sure if Rahul Gandhi said this to assert himself or because he was ignorant that his decision would have far-reaching consequences. I met Sonia Ji and apprised her of the next twist in the tale. Despite understanding the disastrous consequences that lay ahead, it is rather unfortunate that she did not assert herself as the party president. Instead, she asked me to request Himanta to not rock the boat.”

These are some of the incidents narrated in the book.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, 74, quit Indian National Congress with which he had 50 years of association after facing humiliation and floated his own political party “Democratic Progressive Azad Party.”

Azad has long association with Hyderabad, Telangana and undivided Andhra Pradesh as in charge of AICC in the combined Andhra Pradesh.

“Azaad” narrates Azad’s experiences with Gandhi family especially former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the latter’s lack of experience in handling sensitive matters including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma episode which led to latter quitting Congress and joining BJP.

The autobiography is devoted to his association with the Congress party, wherein he offers candid, captivating accounts of his relationship with the members of Gandhi family, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ghulam Nabi Azad in a tweet says, “I have been honest in my book. This is my journey as a political leader but more importantly this is a story of how the love of people shaped my personality and character.”

Though he doesn’t pull punches, he does offer a personal perspective of working in the government and in Opposition, experiences with politicians like Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Sitaram Kesari, political tricks played by N D Tiwari, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed to his personal equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Azad began his political career with Indian National Congress and became block secretary in Kashmir in 1973. In his five decades in politics, he held many posts including State president, general secretary and national president of Indian Youth Congress, AICC General Secretary, Congress Parliamentary Board Member, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member for three and half decades.

Azad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, served as Union Minister in the governments of Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh—from 1982 to 2014. Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha for seven years till his retirement in 2021.

He quit primary membership of the Congress party in August 2022 and launched his own regional party Democratic Progressive Azad Party after, as he said, felt suffocated and insulted by party leadership.

M A Khan, former Congress MP of Rajya Sabha told Siasat.com that Azad quit Congress after being humiliated by party leadership.

“He was insulted and shown the door after serving the party for 5 decades. He gave sweat and blood for Congress party. Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the few secular leaders in the country, for whom the country matters first. He had maintained cordial relations with leaders of all political parties,” Khan says.

