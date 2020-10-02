Azad questions Modi’s silence over Hathras incident

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on brutal rape and murder of a girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

He wonders that the Prime minister of India who washes feet of Dalits before the elections and gives Beti Bachao Beti Padhao slogan, remains silent when a daughter is raped, killed and burned like garbage. Azad also noted that Prime Minister represents Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha.

Azad lamented that humanity puts downs its head in shame in Uttar Pradesh. Victim’s bones were broken and her tongue was cut before she was killed. Victim’s family is made captive. Government administration threatens them but the Prime Minister doesn’t say a word? Why the screams of the victim and her family could not reach the ears of prime minister, he said.

Azad asked Prime Minister Modi how long will he remain silent? He will have to answer the questions. Saying that prime minister’s silence is dangerous for the daughters of the country, Azad asked prime minister to break his silence and ensure justice to the victim.