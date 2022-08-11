Azadi ka Amrit Mahothsav: National Flag hoisted at Charminar

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhvana Yatra Commemoration Committee on Wednesday celebrated a program at historic Charminar to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahothsav.

G. Niranjan, Chairman of the Committee, hoisted the National Flag at Rajiv Gandhi SadbhvanaYatra Commemoration pole, which will be there up to August 15 every day from morning to sunset in accordance with the flag code. The National flag will be a main attraction to the tourists, who visit the Charminar from all corners of the world every day.

Speaking on this occasion, G. Niranjan remembered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and paid homage to them. The non-violent movement of freedom struggle launched by Mahathma Gandhi ultimately made the Britishers to leave the Country and people achieved Independence. Though the Country achieved remarkable progress during 75 years of Independence, but the people has to rededicate themselves for the development and integrity of the Country. Efforts have to be initiated for economic inequality among the people.

Senior Congress leaders G. Kannaiahlal, G. Anand, Rajender Raju, G. Dinesh, Omprakash Sharma, Ashok Reddy, Moosa Khasim, Rajesh Valmiki, Dilawar, K. Vinay, Promod Reddy, Mamidala Krishna, and others participated.