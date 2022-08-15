Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: National fervour palpable in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The national fervour is at its peak in Telangana, particularly in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad where the government buildings are decorated with the colours of the National flag with lighting. Historical and government buildings were decorated with saffron, white and green colours.

Huge crowds were seen on Sunday evening to watch special decorations lighting of the historical and government buildings on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. These buildings include the iconic Charminar, Golconda Fort, Assembly building, Salarjung Museum, High Court and Hussain Sagar.

Many commercial buildings hoisted the national flag. Autos and bikers were carrying national flags for the past 3 days. The national flag is seen fluttering at every nook and corner of the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) decorated many roads with lighting. Hyderabad Metro Rail and HMDA also participated in decorating the city. The police department decorated all the city’s police stations, control room and command control with special lighting. Not to be left behind, the Railway department too decorated Nampally, Kacheguda and Secunderabad railway stations.