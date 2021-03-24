‘Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav’ freedom run held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As a part of nationwide ‘Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav’ grand 75-week celebrations, the state government inaugurated the 3K freedom run at Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road on Wednesday.

Freedom run was flagged off by Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahendar Reddy and more than 3,000 runners participated.

Youngsters, employees and sportsmen participated in large numbers in the Run which proceeded towards Lumbini Park, Lakdikapul and ended at LB Stadium.

Girl Power – LB Stadium SATS Girls Skaters Participated with full energy

DS Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other senior officials were present on this occasion.

‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events organized by the government of India to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. It will be celebrated as a peoples’ movement across the country.

Telangana government sanctioned Rs. 25 crore to celebrate ‘Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav’.

The Mahotsav inaugurated in Hyderabad and Warangal. The ceremony held on March 12 at the Public Garden in Hyderabad and the Police Grounds in Warangal.

KCR instructed the officials to organize the celebrations amidst peace and harmony. Tributes will be paid to freedom fighters and martyrs of the Independence movement.

Chief minister said these programmes would be held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.