Azadpur Mandi partially opened amid farmers call for ‘Bharat Bandh’

New Delhi, Dec 8 : In the wake of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by agitating farmers on Tuesday, the Azadpur mandi, one of the Asia’s biggest vegetable markets, remained partially opened with a very few shops open. However, the crowd was not like a normal day in view of the nationwide strike.

The Azadpur Mandi Association had announced to support the farmers’ agitation.

Gopal a shopkeeper at the mandi said the ‘Bharat Bandh’ has very less affect on the market. “People are coming to mandi and we have opened our shops,” Gopal said, adding, however, very less people have come today.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh are protesting along the borders of the national capital against the three agricultural laws by the Central government.

Even as the fifth round of talks could not lead to any breakthrough, both the sides — farmers’ representatives and the government — agreed to continue the dialogue on December 9.

The fifth round of talks between the government and the farmers’ leaders remained inconclusive on Saturday with both sides adamant on their stand over the three contentious farm laws. The next meeting is scheduled on December 9 with farmers giving a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on Tuesday, and asserting that the protest will continue if the government doesn’t repeal the three laws.

Source: IANS

