"It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode," Omar added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 26th August 2022 12:54 pm IST
Azad's resignation body blow to Congress: Omar

Srinagar National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party, saying it was “sad” and “scary” to see the grand old party implode.

“Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading,” he tweeted.

