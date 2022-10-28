Azam Khan disqualified as member of UP Assembly

Speaker announced the decision after receiving the orders of the court which had convicted Azam Khan in a hate speech case and awarded his three years' imprisonment on Thuirsday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 28th October 2022 8:25 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Azam Khan hospitalised with pneumonia
ANI

Lucknow: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has disqualified SP’s Mohd Azam Khan as member of the house.

The Speaker announced the decision after receiving the orders of the court which had convicted Azam Khan in a hate speech case and awarded his three years’ imprisonment on Thursday.

Also Read
Azam Khan gets three years in jail for hate speech against Yogi Adityanath

The Representation of the People Act says that anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified “from the date of such conviction” and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

MS Education Academy

The Rampur Assembly seat will now be declared vacant.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button