Azam Khan records statement in Rampur court over 2019 case of dispute with neighbour

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday appeared before a special court here and recorded his statement in connection with a case dispute with his neighbour.

According to the prosecution, the dispute had taken place in 2019.

The court has fixed April 1 as the next date of hearing.

Government advocate Pratap Singh Maurya said Mohammad Ahmed, the neighbour of Azam Khan, had got a case registered against the SP leader for forcibly entering his house, and attempting to kill him.

Four people including Azam Khan have been named as accused in this case.