Azamgarh: Alleged murder of Dalit village head triggers protest

Azamgarh: A Dalit village head has been murdered in Bansgaon, Azamgarh City of Uttar Pradesh. After the crime, a protest broke out in the village.

As per the reports, the head who is identified as Satyameva Jayate alias Pappu Ram was allegedly murdered by four persons.

Wife’s statement

His wife, Munni Devi alleged that Vivek Singh took Jayate to nearby tube well. Later, Singh and other three accused allegedly took Jayate to nearby pond and reportedly shot him.

His nephew claimed that after the murder, accused had visited the house of head’s mother and verbally abused her.

Protest

After the incident, protest broke out in the village. In the protest, an 18-year-old youth died. The family of the boy claimed that he was crushed by a police vehicle.

Rahul Gandhi

यूपी में जातीय हिंसा और बलात्कार का जंगलराज चरम पर है।



अब एक और भयानक घटना- सरपंच सत्यमेव ने दलित होकर ‘ना’ कहा जिसके कारण उनकी हत्या कर दी गयी।



सत्यमेव जी के परिवारजनों को संवेदनाएँ।https://t.co/Fl3ygHUFle — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the killing of the village head and tweeted, “Jungle raj of caste-based violence and rape is at its peak in UP. Now another terrible incident – Sarpanch Satyamev, being a Dalit, said ‘no’ and he was killed because of that. Condolences to his family members.”