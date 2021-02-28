Azamgarh: Azam Career Development Centre launched at Hera Public School

Azamgarh: Azam Career Development Centre (ACDC) has been launched on February 27 at the premises of Hera Public School, Phadgudia Phulpur Azamgarh.



The concept of CDC was presented and fully explained to the audience.

The idea of CDC involves the preparation of an Individual Development Plan (IDP) for each student with the help of counseling and psychometric and academic tests and identifying innate God-given talents in the child. Subsequently, he or she (for new admissions) is placed in a one to three-month bridge course or Academic icu (AiCU) where he/she is given intensive coaching to bring him/her at par with the desired class curriculum.

The concept is likely to have a tremendous impact on the dropout rate.



Besides, the CDC also provides an excellent infrastructure and national class coaching facilities with the help of experienced teachers

in major disciplines for the following:

Preparing class 10th students for Board exams – Residential Coaching Preparation for university entrance tests (AMU, BHU, JAMIA, etc) – Day boarding. Foundation Courses for NEET and JEE(IIT)-From class 6th to 10th Preparation for NEET and JEE (IIT)- For class 11th and 12th