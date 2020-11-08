Azerbaijani forces seize key Nagorno-Karabakh city

MansoorPublished: 8th November 2020 5:43 pm IST

Moscow: Azerbaijani forces have taken control of the strategically key city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh where fighting with Armenia has raged for more than a month, the country’s president said Sunday.

In a televised address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev said Shusha is ours Karabakh is ours, using the Azerbaijani version of the city’s name.

Shushi is of significant military value because it sits on heights about 10 kilometres (6 miles) south of the region’s capital of Stepanakert and lies along the main road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994. The latest outbreak of fighting started on Sept. 27 and has left hundreds if not thousands dead.

READ:  Electoral Votes math: Biden 80, Trump 48 as Florida moves towards close finish

Aliyev vowed to continue the fighting until Armenia withdraws from the territory.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 8th November 2020 5:43 pm IST
Back to top button