‘Azhar’ actress Prachi Desai to make OTT debut

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Prachi Desai is all set to make her debut in the web space with the murder mystery film, Silence Can You Hear It, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

“This is all too exciting for me and I feel blessed to be making my digital debut with such an incredible film. My experience of filming with the extraordinary cast and crew of the film has really been a phenomenal one and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the movie on their screens,” Prachi Desai said.

The film also features Arjun Mathur, and Sahil Vaid, and is slated to release in March 2021 on Zee5. The film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman, whose corpse is discovered by trekkers a day later.

Before making her Bollywood debut with Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On!! in 2008, Prachi’s shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s TV series Kasamh Se. She is bet known for her movie ‘Azhar‘ which also featured Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

(With inputs from IANS)