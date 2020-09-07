Azharuddin approaches police after HCA officials abuse him

Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin, President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) approached Uppal Police Station and alleged that some of the association officials abused him. He also said that false propaganda is being spread against him.

Cops summoned the officials after they came to know that some of the HCA officials reportedly abused HCA President and a person by name Yousuf.

Office premises is meant for work: Azharuddin

Talking to media persons, Azharuddin confirmed that he has lodged a complaint. He said that the premises of the office is meant for work and not for abusing others.

On the other hand, Surender Agarwal, HCA treasurer said that he has not abused Yousuf. I have asked him to follow procedures, Agarwal added.

As per the report, it seems that secretary Vijayanand, Vice President John Manoj, Joint Secretary Naresh Sharma and Treasurer Surender Agarwal have taken stand against Azharuddin after the former captain appointed Justice Deepak Verma as the Ombudsman of the association.

Azharuddin justifies decision

Earlier, justifying his decision to appoint the Ombudsman, Azharuddin said that he has not done anything wrong. He also said that the appointment of Justice Verma was approved in the Apex Council meeting held on 6th June.

Talking about the approval in AGM, he said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to arrange AGM in the near future. He added that the decision of Apex Council can be implemented and the appointment can be ratified by AGM later.

Urgency of Ombudsman appointment

Speaking on the urgency for the appointment of Ombudsman, he said that a lot of club disputes are pending. He also said that the letter was pending before his Secretary, Vijayanand for the past three months.

After waiting for three month, Azharuddin sent letter to Justice Verma.