Azharuddin, Zaheer Khan, Virat: Cricketers who married actresses

Mumbai: Entertainment and sports industries go hand in hand. The two most followed industries have been the prime sources of entertainment for many Indians since ages. The relationship between cricketers and actresses trace right back to the time when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi fell head over heels for Sharmila Tagore. Not just this, we often see cricketers attending launches and Bollywood actors being present at the matches.

Over the years, many star Indian cricketers have married gorgeous Bollywood actress. Let’s have a look.

1. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

(Image Source: Instagram)

After dating for several years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in in Venice, Italy in December 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January this year.

2. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

(Image Source: Instagram)

Known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De! India’, Sagarika Ghatge tied knot with cricketer Zaheer Khan in 2017.

3. Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore

(Image Source: Instagram)

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Sharmila Tagore in 1969 and the couple welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970. Their children are — Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. One of the finest cricketers in his times, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection in 2011 at the age of 70.

4. Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

(Image Source: Instagram)

After dating for almost eight years, actress Geeta Basra tied knot knot with cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015. The couple are parents to their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha and son Jovan.

5. Mohammed Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani

(Image Source: Instagram)

Former captain and batsman Mohammed Azharuddin married Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. Due to irreconcilable differences, they both got separated in 2010.

6. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

(Image Source: Instagram)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got engaged in 2015 on a beach in Bali and married in 2016. The two had tied the knot last year according to Sikh wedding rituals in Chandigarh