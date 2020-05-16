Azim Premji becomes world’s 3rd biggest donor to COVID-19 fund

NEW DELHI: Azim Premji, India’s leading business tycoon and Wipro founder have become the world’s third-biggest private donor to the cause against COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

According to the Forbes, he is the only Indian in the top-10 biggest donations list, which is primarily dominated by US billionaires.

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have together donated Rs 1,125 crore.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Azim Premji Foundation donated Rs 1,000 crore, Wipro Ltd’s contributed Rs 100 crore and Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s Rs 25 crore, which is $132 million, as reported by Times Now.

Azim Premji also known as the czar of the India IT industry at the beginning of April itself pledged Rs 1,125 crore towards the fight against COVID-19 to tackle the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis in India.

In March 2019, Premji has earmarked 34 per cent of his shares in Wipro, worth Rs 52,750 crore, for his foundation involved in philanthropy.

Till the end of April, 77 billionaires had donated to the COVID-19 pandemic relief in which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stands at the highest, with a donation of $1 billion followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates along with his wife Melinda Gates with $255 million.

