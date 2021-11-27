B.Ed, D.Ed colleges in Telangana face existential crisis

Hyderabad: The B.Ed and D.Ed colleges in Telangana face existential crisis these days. There was an unusual competition to take up these courses a few years ago. But this is not the case now.

The main reason cited for the non interest of the students to take up these courses is the absence of job opportunities.

In the past, the teacher’s job was assured after the completion of D.Ed. But the situation has changed now.

The non interest of the aspirants to take up this course is leading to the existential crisis faced by the colleges conducting these courses.

During the past 4 years, a total of 112 teaching colleges were shut down. According to the experts if this trend continues the days are not far when the DEd course itself will be abolished. This trend can only be reversed if the aspirants are assured of job appointment after the completion of this course.

If the number of secondary grade teachers (SGT) is increased in government schools and the D Ed is made compulsory for service in private schools, aspirants for these courses can once again be attracted.

According to the government figures in 2016-17, the number of D.Ed colleges in the state was 212 out of which 10 were Government and the rest were private. About 100 colleges are closed by now and many more are on the verge of closure.

The number of students opting for these courses is decreasing day by day. During the year 2017-18, there were 11500 B Ed seats out of which only 7,650 took admission.

Similarly, during the year 2020-21, the seats were decreased and out of a total of 6,250 seats, only 2,828 candidates took admission. Many colleges failed to attract even 20 students.