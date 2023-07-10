B R Ambedkar’s statue damaged in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2023 6:20 pm IST

Bhadohi: Unidentified persons allegedly damaged a statue of B R Ambedkar at a higher composite primary school in the Aurai area here, police said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged and the matter is being investigated, they said.

Also Read
UP: Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Lucknow vandalised, protest erupts

Statues of many great men are installed on the premises of the school located in Bejwa. When the peon of the school arrived at the place in the morning to wash the statues, he found that the Ambedkar’s statue was lying broken on the ground, Circle Officer Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said.

MS Education Academy

A new statue of Babasaheb has been installed at the place, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th July 2023 6:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button