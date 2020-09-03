B-town actresses stand in support of Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has been facing a lot of media trials and allegations since the sudden demise of young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Since then Rhea is being interrogated by multiple agencies after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her.

Earlier, nobody stood in the support of Rhea when she faced a lot of criticism and media trials. However, since the past few days, many celebrities from across the film industry are coming forward to defend Rhea Chakraborty. The ‘Jalebi’ actress, who was in love with Sushant Singh Rajput, has found a lot of support from Bollywood.

In this article, let’s take a look at celebs who have expressed support for Rhea Chakraborty

Lakshmi Manchu defends Rhea Chakraborty

South Indian actress Lakshmi Manchu condemned the media trials against Rhea Chakraborty and had expressed, “I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don’t know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same backoff hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released.”

Taapsee Pannu

As soon as actress Manchu Laxmi tweeted defending Rhea Chakraborty and how Indian media is making a monster out of her, actress Taapsee Pannu was quick to reply to her post. “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity”.

Vidya Balan supports Rhea Chakraborty

Thanking Lakshmi Manchu for raising her voice in support of Rhea Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and expressed how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has become a media circus. She wrote, “God bless you @LakshmiManchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’, or is it now ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’!? Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.”

Minissha Lamba

Taking to social media, actress Minissha Lamba also expressed her support for Rhea Chakraborty. While speaking to Times of India, Minissha defended the late actor’s girlfriend and said, “I do hope that after #RheaChakraborty speaking out, that we realize, in all the weeks of horrific vilification, reinforcing set stereotype wild conjecture.. That there is a human being out there dealing with a tragic loss, who is seeking the same answers that you are too.”